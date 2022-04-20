U'khand: Fresh Covid Cases Touch A Fiery Rise Of 725, Death Toll Mounts To 1,341 Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 81,211 on Friday as 725 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 72,987 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,934. The state's toll rose to 1,341 as nine more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 949. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 508. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 89.87 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 256 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Haridwar and U S Nagar followed with 115, 79, 57, 55, 43 and 30 cases respectively. That apart, 21 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 20 Almora, 18 each in Bageshwar and Rudraprayag, 13 Tehri Garhwal and nil in Champawat.

