U'khand: FIR Filed In RTI Activist's Death Case

Dehradun: An FIR has been filed against three people in connection with the recent death of an RTI activist in Haridwar after he sustained a gunshot injury accidentally at a party in the town.

The FIR was lodged against two associates of the RTI activist and an unidentified person on the basis of a complaint by his wife that it was not an accident but a case of murder, SHO of Haridwar''s Ranipur police station Yogesh Dev said. Rakesh Lamba, the RTI activist, sustained a gunshot injury in his neck when he was showing his licensed pistol to a girl at whose house the party had been organised and she had fired it accidentally thinking it was not loaded.

However, the activist''s wife complained it was a murder and suspected Lamba''s friends Manav and Kasim had a role in the crime.

A case has been registered against Manav, Kasim and an unknown person in connection with the case under different sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder), the SHO said, adding that a probe is underway. The activist was instrumental in unearthing the SC/ST scholarship scam worth over Rs 300 crore in Uttarakhand. —PTI