U'khand: Daily Covid Cases Continue To Show Downturn, Death Toll Remains Cause Of Concern









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 2, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,227 on Tuesday as 47 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 92,185 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,043. The state's toll rose to 1,651 as three more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,348. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 80. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 95.80 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 19 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, U S Nagar and Haridwar followed with 10, 9 and 5 cases respectively. That apart, 2 cases were detected in Champawat, 1 each in Almora and Bageshwar and 0 (Nil) each in Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.