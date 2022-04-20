U'khand: COVID Officer To Be Deployed For Kumbh

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday asked officials to deploy a special COVID officer for 2021 Haridwar Kumbh Mela.

Reviewing preparations for the event, Rawat authorised Kumbh mela officials and the Garhwal commissioner to sanction works worth up to Rs two crore and Rs five crore, respectively.

The chief minister also said a committee of experienced engineers and senior financial officers should be set up to help the Garhwal commissioner sanction works related to Kumbh.

There should be no compromise on the quality of works and arrangements to avoid controversies after the conclusion of the event, Rawat said.

He directed heads of government departments to see that all works of permanent nature related to the event are completed before January 31 and the rest are also expedited. All shopkeepers in the mela area have been asked to keep masks and hand sanitisers, Health Secretary Amit Negi said at the meeting. Secretary, urban development, Shailesh Bagoli said 124 construction works worth Rs 473 crore are in progress in the Kumbh Mela area. IG police Sanjay Gunjyal said the mela area has been divided into six zones, 24 sectors, 21 police stations, nine police lines, 23 police outposts and 25 check posts from safety point of view.

The Kumbh Mela in Haridwar begins in January 2021. —PTI