U’khand: Covid Infections Again Shoot Up; Outnumber Recoveries

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On September 15, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,43,310 on Wednesday at 6.00 PM as 49 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,554 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state went up to 296 (in place of 301, thanks to five Covid-infected migrants). The state’s toll remained static at 7,389 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the past 144 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State swelled to 6,071. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 33. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State again came down to 95.99%; it, furthermore, continued to lag behind the pan-India average of 97.62%, 98.7% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.65% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% fiftyfour days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.26% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 1.69%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.07% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.24%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.33%. District Pauri Garhwal once again reported the maximum number of 20 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun followed with 10. That apart, 5 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 4 Pithoragarh, 2 each in Champawat, Haridwar and U S Nagar, 1 each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli and Nainital and 0 (Nil) each in Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal.