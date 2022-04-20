U'khand: Covid +Ve Cases On A Sustained Downward Slope, Two More Succumb

























Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,478 on Saturday as 47 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 92,519 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 937. The state's toll rose to 1,664 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,358. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 50. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 95.90 percent. District Dehradun and Haridwar reported the maximum number of 12 fresh cases each, whereas Nainital followed with 11 cases. That apart, 5 cases each were detected in Pithoragarh and U S Nagar, 1 each in Champawat and Pauri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.