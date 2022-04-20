U'khand: Congress Leader Indira Hridayesh Faints At Rally, Admitted To Devprayag Hospital

Dehradun: Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and Congress leader Indira Hridayesh has been admitted to Devprayag hospital in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district.

The LoP will be shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh later.

According to the reports, Hridayesh fainted during the 'Jan Aakrosh' rally in the Srinagar area of Pauri Garhwal district.

"According to the doctors treating Hridayesh, she complained of vomiting, acidity and low blood pressure. Her condition is stable now," Superintendent of Police Tehri Tripti Bhatt told ANI. —ANI