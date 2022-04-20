U'khand: CM Inaugurates Air Ambulance Helipad At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the air ambulance helipad at All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Rishikesh on Tuesday. He said that with this facility people with serious injuries in disaster or road accidents can be transported to AIIMS for immediate treatment by air ambulance.

On arrival of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at the Institute, AIIMS Director Padmashree Professor Ravikant welcome him with other officials. On the occasion of the inauguration of AIIMS, CM Rawat said that with the facility of helipad in AIIMS, during the disasters in far-flung areas, the injured and seriously ill people can be immediately transported to AIIMS Rishikesh for medical care.

He said that a large number of people are injured in Uttarakhand state during natural calamities from time to time, hence AIIM's helipad would be very beneficial to airlift them immediately. The Chief Minister congratulated Director Professor Ravi Kant for setting up the helipad at AIIMS. It is said that this initiative of AIIMS director is a concrete step taken to provide health facilities to the people of the state.

CM said that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country, where the Ministry of Disaster Management is working in a different way. He said about AIIMS Institute that there is a facility to take the patient to the operation theater through ambulance in a few minutes. Apart from this, the staff handling injured patients is also fully trained. He Said that this is the first institute in the country where the patient can be taken to the hospital immediately by air ambulance.

On this occasion, Director AIIMS Professor Ravikant said that it is the effort of AIIMS to provide full health benefits to every patient who reaches the hospital. Director AIIMS said that with the introduction of this facility at the institute, people of Uttarakhand state will be helped in reducing trauma stroke, heart attack, organ transplant and maternal mortality.

Heli Services Incharge of AIIMS Dr. Madhur Uniyal said that the benefit of this service in the true sense will be available to the people of the state only when the air ambulance service is connected to provide immediate health care to the serious patients living in inaccessible areas of the state. He hoped that the state government would work in this direction. He appreciated the cooperation given by Pradeep Kumar Kharola, Secretary, Civil Aviation Union of India to start heli ambulance and helipad service by AIIMS Rishikesh and Uttarakhand government. On this occasion, AIIMS Air Rescue Team also performed a mock-drill to transport the injured from the hospital to the hospital during the disaster.

On this occasion, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Premchand Aggarwal, Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgain, GMVN Deputy Speaker KK Singhal, Minister of State Karan Bora, Deputy Director Administration Anshuman Gupta, Dean Prof. Manoj Gupta, DHA Prof. UB Mishra, SE Anurag Singh, EE NP Singh, Public Relations Officer Harish Mohan Thapliyal, Law Officer Pradeep Chandra Pandey etc. were present.