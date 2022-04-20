U'khand: 513 Fresh nCoV Infections, Active Case Tally Drops To 9,258, 52 Fatalities Added









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On June 9, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further rose to 3,35,478 on Wednesday at 6.30 PM as 513 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,13,379 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 9,258 (Compared to 12,959 in India's mega State UP). The state's toll shot up to 6,849 as 22(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 52 fatalities were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State remained static at 5,992. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 3,088. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 93.41%, but it was below the pan-India average of 94.55%, 98% in UP, its parent State and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.67% vis-a-vis pan-India's 4.62% and UP's 0.2%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 114 fresh cases, whereas Almora, Haridwar and Nainital followed with 89, 79 and 51 respectively (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 100 fresh infections were detected today almost during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures). That apart, 35 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 32 Pithoragarh, 25 Chamoli, 19 Uttarkashi, 18 U S Nagar, 17 Tehri Garhwal, 16 Bageshwar, 10 Rudraprayag and 8 in Champawat.





