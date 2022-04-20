



















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 73,951 on Saturday as 424 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 67,197 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,876. The state's toll rose to 1,214 as thirteen more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 664. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 342. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 90.87 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 163 fresh cases, whereas Pithoragarh, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar, Almora, Tehri Garhwal and Chamoli followed with 59, 45, 30, 21, 21 and 20 cases respectively. That apart, 19 cases were detected in Champawat, 12 U S Nagar, 11 Nainital, 8 each in Bageshwar and Uttarkashi and 7 in Rudraprayag.U'khand: 13 New Covid-19 Deaths, Toll Rises To 1,214

