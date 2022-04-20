U'khand Witnesses Spurt In Corona Cases For Second Day In A Row









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:30 PM On March 18, 2021



Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 98,129 on Thursday as 88 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 94,311 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 698. The state's toll remained static at 1,704 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 72 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 1,416. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 61. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State plummeted to 96.11 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 29 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and U S Nagar followed with 23 and 15 respectively. That apart, 6 cases were detected in Nainital, 5 Tehri Garhwal, 4 each in Almora and Pauri Garhwal, 1 each in Bageshwar and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag.