U'khand Witnesses Spike Of 423 Covid Cases, 18 More Die, Tally 56,493

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 56,493 on Thursday as 423 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 49,631 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,682. The state's toll rose to 814 as eightteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 366. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 833. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 87.85 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 150 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Almora, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi followed with 62, 49, 37, 28, 22 and 21 cases respectively. That apart, 17 cases were detected in Rudraprayag, 12 each in Pithoragarh and Tehri Garhwal, 8 Bageshwar and 5 in Champawat.