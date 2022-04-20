U’khand Witnesses Single-Day Rise Of 55 nCoV Cases, Two More Deaths





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 15, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,362 on Thursday at 6.00 PM as 55 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,27,314 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 692 (Going by yesterday’s figures, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand should have fallen to 649). The state's toll went up to 7,354 as one(?) more person succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday’s data, 2 fatalities were added today, the regular touted reason: data of these deaths were not submitted by district health authorities to State Covid-19 Control Room in time), whereas the number of those migrated out of State rose to 6,002. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 62. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained static at 95.88%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.28%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. Again, the daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 5.78% vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.15%, UP’s 0.04%, Delhi’s 0.10% and Gurugram’s 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi’s 1.31%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and All-India average of 1.39%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 17 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag followed with 12, 6, 5 and 5. That apart, 4 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 3 Tehri Garhwal, 1 each in Bageshwar, Chamoli and Pauri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Champawat and Nainital.