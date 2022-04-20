U'khand Witnesses Corona Flare-Up Again, No Let-Up In Daily Spike; Haridwar Leads





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 98,880 on Wednesday as 200 (234 if Health Department's yesterday's figures are treated as authentic) fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 94,634 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,115. The state's toll remained static at 1,706 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,428. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 49. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further plummeted to 95.71 percent. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of 71 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun and Nainital followed with 63 and 22. That apart, 14 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 8 each in Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal, 5 Pithoragarh, 1 Almora and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat and Uttarkashi.