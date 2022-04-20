U'khand Witnesses 11 More Corona Deaths, 355 Fresh Infections

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 72, 997 on Thursday as 355 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 66, 464 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,682. The state's toll rose to 1,196 as eleven more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 655. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 317. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 91.05 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 128 fresh cases, whereas Pithoragarh, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar, Chamoli, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 51, 39, 28, 24, 24 and 18 cases respectively. That apart, 14 cases were detected in Almora, 9 Tehri Garhwal, 6 each in Bageshwar and Champawat, 5 in Uttarkashi and 3 in Rudraprayag.

