U'khand Virus Caseload Surges Past 15 K, Sunday's Count 495

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 15,124 Sunday as 495 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. The tally comprises of 10,480 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,389. The state's toll rose to 200 as five more people succumbed to the Covid-19 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 55. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 459. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 69.29 percent. District U S Nagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases at hitherto the highest 249, whereas Haridwar and Dehradun followed with no less terrifying 106 and 66 respectively. That apart, 18 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 14 Nainital, 10 Rudraprayag, 9 Chamoli, 6 each in Bageshwar and Tehri Garhwal, 4 each in Almora and Champawat and 3 in Pithoragarh.







