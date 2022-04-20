U'khand ToTake Part In Investment Promotion Seminar At Bangkok

Dehradun: Uttarakhand has got an opportunity to take part in the Investment Promotion Seminar being organized from 17-18 April, 2018 in Bangkok. This seminar is being organized by Government of Thailand and Indian Government's 'Invest India 'programme.

In this, Uttarakhand government will be showcasing prospects of investment in areas of food processing, wellness and luxury tourism. A meeting in this regard was held on Wednesday at secretariat, presided by Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Uttpal Kumar Singh, here.

Chief Secretary said that under central government's FDI (foreign direct investment) policy, the state has conducive environment and has major potential in sector of agriculture, horticulture and tourism to attract foreign direct investment.

Owing to proximity of Uttarakhand with national capital New Delhi, air connectivity, low electricity rates, efficient law order system and single window system to attract investors, state can become major investment hub. Chief Secretary said that booklets, films and presentation copies being made for showcasing in the Bangkok seminar should be send to Indian Ambassador in Bangkok in advance.

He said that information needed to be given about investor friendly environment in Uttarakhand with 8 integrated industrial estate,23 private industrial estate,30 mini industrial estate,22 cold chain and 7 FPO are in place in the state. Information should also be given about single window system clearance and reforms made regarding ease-of-doing-business in the state.

Showcasing of opportunities and scope of investment in food processing sector in the state, also need to be done, with presentation of vegetables, mushroom, herbs, shrubs,walnut, fragrance plants, 175 rare species of medicinal plants among other plants be showcased. Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said that currently 2 mega food park and 8 food processing clusters are in the state and also land availability, land lease policy, clearance and other ease to do business facilities need to be promoted.

To attract investment in wellness tourism, focus should be made on Uttarakhand's natural landscapes, bugyals, ashrams, shrines, 'Char-Dham' pilgrimage, yoga centers, adventure sports, home stay facility, trekking, mountaineering and related diversity.

During the meeting it was said that Uttarakhand delegation will be received and welcomed by Indian Ambassador Bhagwant Singh Bishnoi in Bangkok. After this Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat will put forth his views on investment opportunities in Uttarakhand.

Agriculture secretary D Senthyl Pendiyan gave presentation on food processing and secretary Tourism Duleep Jawalkar on wellness tourism.

In the evening a road show will be taken out by Uttarakhand Tourism and an interactive session will be held in which various industrial delegates will be taking part and sharing their experiences.

During the meeting Secretary Industry Manisha Pawar, Secretary Agriculture D Senthyl Pandiyan, Secretary Tourism Duleep Jawalkar, Secretary Health Nitesh Jha, MD SIDCUL Saujanya, Additional Secretary Tourism Jyoti Neeraj Khairwal along with other officials were present.