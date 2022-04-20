U'khand to take strict action against lockdown violators, essential shops to remain open for 3 hours

As Uttarakhand entered second day of its lockdown in view of coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has warned of strict action against those who venture out without valid reason. "Essential shops" will now remain open only from 7 am to 10 am and no vehicle, except emergency services like ambulance will be allowed on roads after 10 am.

"Today the lockdown will be strictly imposed as per the order of Chief Minister. We will take strict action against the voilators of the lockdown. Shops of essential commodities will remain open from 7 am to 10 am. No vehicle will be allowed to run on roads except emergency services after 10 am in the state," said Shekhar Suyal, Circle officer of Dehradun Police. Sweta Choubey, SP City Dehradun, said that the police is strictly following the lockdown and taking action against the violators under sections 151 and 188 under the Indian Penal Code.

She said strict action is also being taken against rumor mongers. Meanwhile, the state government has decided to take over control of all private hospitals with 100 or more beds and reserve 25 per cent of these for COVID-19 patients.

"The Trivendra Singh Rawat government has decided to reserve 25 percent of beds in these private medical facilities for suspected COVID-19 patients," a statement by the government said. According to data compiled by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 492, including 446 active cases.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of cases worldwide has surpassed 3,30,000, while the number of deaths has exceeded 14,000. (ANI)