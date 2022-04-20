U'khand to intensify COVID-19 vaccination ahead of Chardham Yatra

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Ahead of the opening of Chardham Yatra for the residents of 3 districts of Uttarakhand, on instructions of the Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat, additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines were made available to inoculate the persons related to the yatra.





The additional vaccines have been given to the districts of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, along with the districts of Tehri and Pauri, which are on the way of the Char Dham Yatra.





The Chief Minister has also instructed to vaccinate all those who will be in direct contact with pilgrims of the yatra before its commencement, to ensure the safety of both the locals and the visitors.





Guidelines have been issued to the concerned officials to vaccinate the priests, shopkeepers, Dhaba operators, local residents, mule operators, cab drivers, and others associated with the Chardham yatra timely.





Following the order, 5,000 additional doses each have been provided to the aforementioned districts. However, Uttarkashi received 10,000 additional doses of vaccine. (ANI)



