U'khand To Import Trout From Denmark To Boost Fish Breeding

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government is considering to import trout seeds from Denmark to boost fish breeding in the state.

'We are preparing to import trout seeds from Denmark to promote fish breeding in the state and empower people engaged in pisciculture,' Minister of State (independent charge) for fisheries development Rekha Arya said on Tuesday.

Trout is in demand from people engaged in fish trade in the hills, she added.

Other measures like developing ponds and hatcheries both in the plains and the hills are also being taken to empower people connected with fisheries, she said.

The budgetary allocations for the fishery-related schemes will be made more adequate in the next financial year so that more migrants who have returned home in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic can benefit from them, Arya noted. —PTI