U'khand To Host 'Gyankumbh' In Haridwar

Dehradun: Education ministers of all states will converge in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on October 3 for a two-day brainstorming session to deliberate on methods to enhance the quality of higher education in the country.

Unveiling the logo for the 'Gyankumbh' Saturday, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said it will be inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Distinguished academics and education ministers from all states will gather at the event to be held at Patanjali Yogpeeth to suggest ways to bring about a qualitative improvement in higher education, Rawat said. The event will be the first-of-its-kind, he said.

An emphasis on innovation and research is required to expand the scope of education but it should be done in such a way that the basic purpose of education to inculcate values among students is not lost," the chief minister said.

"Gyankumbh is being organised with the objective of qualitative improvement in higher education through innovation and research," he said. PTI