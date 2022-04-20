U'khand Tea Board Headquarters To Be Built In Gairsain

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Tea Development Board headquarters will be built in Gairsain, the summer capital of the state.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked the Chamoli district magistrate to identify a suitable land for the purpose.

Chairing a meeting of the Board here on Thursday, the CM asked officials concerned to set up four new tea factories in the state, an official release said.

He also directed the Board to develop tea estates and make farmers their co-owners. The Board was also asked to constitute a committee to decide the minimum support price (MSP) of green tea leaves.

Rawat also asked the Board to prepare a detailed action plan designed on a practical model regarding the project within a month.

"Efforts should be made to reopen closed tea factories in the private sector and if their owners are not in a position to revive them, the Board can take steps towards reopening them so that they can generate employment opportunities for the locals," he said.

Tea estates can also play an important role in attracting tourists, the BJP leader said and asked the district magistrates to focus on tea tourism. The Uttarakhand Tea Development Board has done tea plantation on 1,387 hectares of land at different places in the state in which an estimated 4,000 labourers have been engaged, out of which, 70 per cent are women. —PTI