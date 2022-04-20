U'khand Swept By Covid Tsunami, Records Highest Single-Day Spike Of 9,642 New Cases, 137 Deaths









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On May 7, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 2,29,993 on Friday as 9,642 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,54,132 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 67,691. The state's toll climbed to 3,430 as 137 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 4,740. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 4,643. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State futher nosedived to 67.02% against the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 3,979 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, U S Nagar and Haridwar followed with 1,342, 1,286 and 768 respectively. That apart, 531 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 365 Almora, 325 Tehri Garhwal, 314 Chamoli, 214 Champawat, 196 Pauri Garhwal, 117 Bageshwar, 111 Pithoragarh and 94 in Rudraprayag.