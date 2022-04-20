U'khand Sets its Eye on 1st Position on SDGs: Anand Vardhan

CII Organises Conference on Uttarakhand@20 & Vision 2030

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand has ranked number 3 in Sustainable Development Goals Index and the Government is looking at holding 1st position among all States by 2030, the target year for sustainable development goals (SDG) said, Mr Anand Vardhan, Additional Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand while addressing the gathering as a Chief Guest at the Special Plenary Session of the CII Conference organised as part of the celebrations for India@75. Mr Vardhan further shared that government is working on strengthening of connectivity, health & education infrastructure & employment for the overall growth of the State.

The theme of the conference was “Uttarakhand@20 & Vision 2030”. The objective of the conference was to deliberate on the aspirations of various Stakeholders for next 10 years vis-à-vis Uttarakhand. Mr Rajan Navani, Chair, CII Council on India@75 & Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Jetline Group of Industries in his address shared how the idea of India@75 was conceived during the celebrations of India@60 and CII adopted this vision and took it forward. Mr Navani shared that Uttarakhand can innovate and grow further by focusing 7 pillars – Education & Skills; technology & innovation; Agriculture & food security; business economy & infrastructure; urbanisation & environment sustainability; art, literature & sports & Governance, Public Administration & Moral Leadership.

Mr Vipul Dawar, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council while delivering his opening remarks expressed that, we must leverage India@75 celebrations as a thread for weaving the aspirations of Indians for a common objective of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” similar to 1929 and 1942 movements that brought the country together across geographical and cultural diversities. He shared that with “Make in India” driving the nation on the path of development, Manufacturing continues to be an important facet of industries and plays a critical role in the economic development in Uttarakhand through value addition to the natural resources. Mr Dawar further mentioned that CII would like to extend support and intend to play a significant role in this endeavor by supporting the Government and dovetailing CII agenda with the developmental activities of the state.

The panel discussion was organized with the objective to understand the aspirations of various Stakeholders for next 10 years with respect to Uttarakhand. Ms Sonia Garg, Vice Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand, and CEO Forace Industries moderated the discussion. Panellists at the session included Dr Manoj Kumar Pant, Additional CEO, Centre for Public Policy & Good Governance (CPPGG), Uttarakhand, R J Kaavya, Founder, OHO Radio, Mr Anoop Nautiyal, Founder, Social Development for Communities Foundation, Mr Shiv Kumar Agarwal, Chairman & MD, LSC Infratech Ltd, Kumar Group of Industries & Mr Arpit Panjwani, Director, Maa Anandmayee Memorial School (MAMS).

Plenary Session was also addressed by - Dr S Farooq, President, Himalaya Wellness Co., Mr Rakesh Oberai, MD, Oberai Motors & Mr Suresh Redhu, Senior Vice President Manufacturing and R&D, Eureka Forbes Ltd.

The sessions were well attended by over 150 delegates from Industry, Institutions, Government, Academia, NGOs & media. The conference was supported by ITC Ltd, LSC Infratech Ltd & Indo German Brakes Pvt Ltd.