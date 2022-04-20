U'khand Sets Grim Record With 2078 Fresh Cases & All-Time High Fatalities In A Day





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 40,085 on Saturday as record 2078 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 26,973 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 12,465. The state's toll rose to 478 as fourteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 169. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 878. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus come down to 67.29 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of record 668 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal and Pauri Garhwal followed with equally alarming 397, 289, 231, 146 and 99 cases respectively. That apart, 67 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 54 Chamoli, 43 Almora, 39 Pithoragarh, 19 Champawat and 13 each in Bageshwar and Rudraprayag.