U’khand Sees Sizeable Downfall In Fresh nCoV Infections Today

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 18, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,452 on Sunday at 6.00 PM as 19 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,27,464 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 623 (Going by yesterday’s figures, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand should have fallen to 604). The state's toll remained static at 7,356 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State remained same i e 6,009. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 52. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State marginally went up to 95.90%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.31%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. Again, the daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 5.72% vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.13%, UP’s 0.03%, Delhi’s 0.08% and Gurugram’s 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi’s 0.10%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and All-India average of 1.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 6 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Rudraprayag followed with 4 each. That apart, 1 case each was detected in Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Nainital and Uttarkashi.