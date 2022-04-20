U'khand Sees 10 More Covid Deaths; Huge Spike In Fresh Infections

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 76,893 on Friday as 618 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 69,831 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,994. The state's toll rose to 1,273 as ten more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 795. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 560. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained static at 90.82 percent like the previous day. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 239 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar, Chamoli, Almora, Pauri Garhwal and Pithoragarh followed with 93, 48, 40, 39, 34 and 33 cases respectively. That apart, 21 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 20 Tehri Garhwal, 18 Uttarkashi, 13 each in Bageshwar and Rudraprayag and 7 in Champawat.

