U'khand seeks compensation for GST revenue shortfall

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday asked the Centre to make good the shortfall in the state''s GST revenues.

Representing the state at the GST Council meeting via video conferencing, Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal said transition to the new tax regime has led to a revenue deficit.

This has been further compounded by the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the state''s tourism industry, he added.

Citing fiscal constraints, Uniyal urged the Council to consider the option of the Centre borrowing from the market and paying compensation to the state, an official release said. —PTI