U'khand Reports Two More Corona Deaths, Caseload Tops 1 Lakh









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On March 30, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,118 on Tuesday as 128 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 95,212 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,696. The state's toll rose to 1,713 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,497. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 147. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State marginally rose to 95.10 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 48 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar and Nainital followed with 22, 20 and 12 respectively. That apart, 9 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 7 Uttarkashi, 5 Chamoli, 3 Almora, 2 Bageshwar and 0 (Nil) each in Champawat, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal.

