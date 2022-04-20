U'khand Reports Spike In Daily nCoV Cases Again, No Climbdown In Death Toll









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 4, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,384 on Thursday as 103 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 92,372 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1002. The state's toll rose to 1,659 as four more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,351. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 92. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State continued to remain static at 95.84 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 67 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 16 and 8 cases respectively. That apart, 7 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 3 Pithoragarh, 2 Almora and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.





