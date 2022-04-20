U'khand Reports Record Daily Jump Of Infections For Third Day In A Row, Tally 29,221

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 29,221 Friday as 995 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 19,428 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 9,294. The state's toll rose to 388 as eleven more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 111. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 645. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus gone down to 66.49 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 281, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal and Pithoragarh followed with no less horrifying 271, 161, 110, 43 and 39 respectively. That apart, 29 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 17 Uttarkashi, 14 Almora, 10 Champawat, 8 Chamoli, 7 Bageshwar and 5 in Rudraprayag.







