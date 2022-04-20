U'khand Reports 6 nCoV Fatalities, Tally Rises To 89,850









Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 89,850 on Monday as 205 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 81,688 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,511. The state's toll rose to 1,489 as six more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,162. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 305. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 90.92 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 83 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar, U S Nagar, Champawat and Uttarkashi followed with 36, 20, 17, 13 and 12 cases respectively. That apart, 8 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 7 Chamoli, 4 Bageshwar, 3 Pithoragarh, 2 Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) in Almora and Rudraprayag.

