U'khand Reports 5,403 Fresh Covid Infections, 128 Deaths

























Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,97,023 on Monday as 5,403 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,34,488 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 55,436. The state's toll climbed to 2,930 as 128 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 4,169. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 3,344. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further nosedived to 68.26% as against pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 2,026 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar and Nainital followed with 676, 656 and 458 respectively. That apart, 415 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 215 Champawat, 192 Uttarkashi, 169 Chamoli, 167 Almora, 150 Pithoragarh, 139 Pauri Garhwal, 105 Bageshwar and 35 in Rudraprayag.