U'khand Reports 54 Fresh nCoV Infections, 1 Fatality Today









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 23, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,773 on Tuesday as 54 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,268 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 423. The state's toll rose to 1,690 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1392. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 38. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 96.38 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 30 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar and Haridwar followed with 10 and 7 respectively. That apart, 3 cases each were detected in Nainital and Pauri Garhwal, 1 Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.

