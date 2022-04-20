U'khand Reports 44 Fresh Corona Infections, 1 Death









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 17, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,964 on Wednesday as 44 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,309 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 548. The state's toll rose to 1,683 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,424. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 53. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has gone up to 96.23 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 17 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 14 and 11 respectively. That apart, 1 case each was detected in Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.