U'khand Reports 35 New Covid Cases, 1 Fatality Today









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 10, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,625 on Wednesday as 35 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 92,873 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 707. The state's toll rose to 1,674 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,371. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 110. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 96.12 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 20 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 6 and 5 respectively. That apart, 2 cases were detected in Chamoli, one each in Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.





