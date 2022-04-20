U'khand Registers Two More Fatalities, 54 Fresh nCoV Cases





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,754 on Saturday as 54 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 94,058 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 583. The state's toll rose to 1,702 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,411. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 106. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has gone up to 96.22 percent. District Haridwar again reported the maximum number of 17 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun and Nainital followed with 15 and 11 respectively. That apart, 5 cases were detected in Almora, 3 Pauri Garhwal, 2 Pithoragarh, 1 Bageshwar and 0 (Nil) each in Chamoli, Champawat, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi.