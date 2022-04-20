U'khand Registers 78 New Covid-19 Cases, Caseload Rises To 97,363





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,363 on Saturday as 78 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,667 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 596. The state's toll remained static at 1,694 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, at the same time, the number of those migrated out of State remains the same, i e 1,406. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 38. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has further come down to 96.20 percent. Districts Haridwar and Nainital reported the maximum number of 23 fresh cases each, whereas Dehradun followed with 21. That apart, 3 cases each were detected in Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar, 2 Pithoragarh, 1 Bageshwar, Pauri Garhwal and Uttarkashi each, whereas 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Chamoli, Champawat and Rudraprayag.