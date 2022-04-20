U'khand Registers 1 More Covid Death; Active Case Count Witnesses Constant Upsurge









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:30 PM On March 7, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,422 on Sunday as 59 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,689 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 632. The state's toll rose to 1,695 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. At the same time, the number of those migrated out of State remains the same, i e 1,406. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 22. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has further come down to 96.17 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 23 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 12 and 11 respectively. That apart, 9 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 3 Pauri Garhwal, 1 Almora whereas 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.

