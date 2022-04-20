U'khand Records Two Swine Flu Deaths

Dehradun: Two persons have died in the Uttarakhand capital here due to swine flu, an official said on Friday.

One of them was being treated at the Himalayan hospital in Jolly Grant while the other one was being treated in Dehradun's Max hospital.

Another person, diagnosed with the H1N1 virus, was kept at a government hospital.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Tara Pant informed that one of the victims was a 47-year-old man and the other was a 45-year-old woman.

Since March, there has been three deaths in the district due to the flu.

The state Health Department has sounded an alert. It has asked private and government hospitals, medical facilities and nursing homes to be prepared for contingencies.

Isolation wards were also being created.