U'khand Records Decline In Covid Cases, Recovery Rate 91.23%

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 60,957 on Tuesday as 213 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 55,610 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,865. The state's toll rose to 1007 as six more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 475. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 422. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 91.23 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 58 fresh cases, whereas Tehri Garhwal, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar and Uttarkashi followed with 29, 24, 21, 16 and 16 cases respectively. That apart 12 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 9 Rudraprayag, 8 Bageshwar, 7 Pithoragarh, 6 each in Chamoli and Champawat and 1 in Almora.

