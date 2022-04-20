U'khand Records 9 More nCoV Deaths, Logs 254 Fresh Infections









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 5, 2020



Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 92,366 on Tuesday as 254 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 85,883 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,717. The state's toll rose to 1,544 as nine more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,222. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 483. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 92.98 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 90 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 76 and 17 cases respectively. That apart, 13 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 12 each in Pithoragarh and U S Nagar, 10 each in Almora and Uttarkashi, 7 Champawat, 4 Chamoli, 2 Rudraprayag, 1 Bageshwar and 0 (Nil) in Pauri Garhwal.



