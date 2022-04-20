U'khand Records 684 Fresh nCoV-19 Infections, 13 More Deaths

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 44,404 on Thursday as 684 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 32,154 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 11,507. The state's toll rose to 542 as thirteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 201. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,031. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus slightly gone up to 72.41 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 161 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Almora, Haridwar, Nainital and Uttarkashi followed with 131, 114, 80, 58 and 42 cases respectively. That apart, 32 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 27 Pithoragarh, 17 Chamoli, 14 Rudraprayag, 5 Champawat and 3 in Bageshwar.







