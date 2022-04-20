U'khand Records 429 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 More Succumb To Disease

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 56,070 on Wednesday as 429 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 48,798 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 6,145. The state's toll rose to 796 as fourteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 331. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 827. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 87.03 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 157 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital, U S Nagar, Pithoragarh, Pauri Garhwal and Champawat followed with 55, 42, 40, 24, 22 and 22 cases respectively. That apart, 17 cases were detected in Almora, 14 Uttarkashi, 12 each in Chamoli and Rudraprayag, 9 Bageshwar and 3 in Tehri Garhwal.