U'khand Records 420 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 9 More Die

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 69,307 on Wednesday as 420 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 63,420 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,147. The state's toll rose to 1,128 as nine succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 612. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 425. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 91.51 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 153 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar, U S Nagar, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pauri Garhwal followed with 51, 42, 38, 28, 28 and 23 cases respectively. That apart, 18 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 17 Almora, 12 Bageshwar, 7 Pithoragarh, 2 Champawat and 1 in Uttarkashi.