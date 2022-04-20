U'khand Records 388 Fresh Covid Infections; 29 More Deaths Cause Concern









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On June 10, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further rose to 3,35,866 on Thursday at 6.00 PM as 388 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,16,621 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 6,641. The state's toll shot up to 6,878 as 15(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 29 fatalities were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) came down to 5,726 from 5,992 during the last 3 days. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 3,242. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 94.27%, but it was below the pan-India average of 94.55%, 98% in UP, its parent State and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.66% vis-a-vis pan-India's 4.62% and UP's 0.2%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 94 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 60 and 56 respectively (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 81 fresh infections were detected today almost during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures). That apart, 30 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 28 Chamoli, 24 Almora, 22 Rudraprayag, 15 Bageshwar, 14 each in Champawat, Pauri Garhwal and Pithoragarh, 10 Uttarkashi and 7 in Tehri Garhwal.





