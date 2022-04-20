U'khand Presents Distressing Covid Picture; Daily Cases Again Up At 463, 19 More Dead









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On June 12, 2021





Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further rose to 3,36,616 on Saturday at 6.30 PM as 463 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,18,930 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 5,021. The state's toll spiked to 6,928 as 19 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Surprisingly, it is since the last almost a month, the mortality figures never matched the data dished out the previous day), whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) came down to 5,737 from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 695. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 94.75%, but it was below the pan-India average of 95.07%, 98.1% in UP, its parent State, 98.08% in Haryana and 99.3% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.60% vis-a-vis pan-India's 4.39%, UP's less than 0.2% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.06% against Delhi's 0.30%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.25%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 124 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 93 and 53 respectively. That apart, 45 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 30 Almora, 25 Champawat, 22 Bageshwar, 20 U S Nagar, 15 Tehri Garhwal, 13 Pauri Garhwal, 12 Chamoli, 8 Rudraprayag and 3 in Uttarkashi.