U'khand Polls: BJP Better As Opposition, Not Good To Rule Government, Says Yashpal Arya

: Uttarakhand Congress leader Yashpal Arya, while casting his vote in Kaladhungi assembly constituency on Monday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is better as opposition, not good enough for running the government.Yashpal Arya said, "Bharatiya Janata Party is better as opposition, not good enough for running the government. I have joined the Congress to establish a government in 2022.""In Congress, members of the legislative assembly hold meetings, there are observers and high command's decisions, on the basis of which the Chief Ministerial candidate is selected. If Harish Rawat has said that Uttarakhand deserves a Dalit Chief Minister, then I welcome his opinion", Arya added.After Charanjit Singh Channi from the Dalit community became Chief Minister of Punjab, Rawat had said that he "intends to see a Dalit CM in the upper caste-dominated Uttarakhand". Rawat praised Arya, who is also from the Dalit community."I have also been the President of the State Congress, I have also been the Speaker of the Assembly, I have also been the President of the Youth Congress. Therefore, if the party gives me any responsibility then I am ready to accept that it", added the Congress leader.Arya said, "The people are fed up which the Bharatiya Janata Party. It will now reap the fruits it has sown in the last 5 years. Bharatiya Janata Party sowed a Babool tree in Uttarakhand."According to him, the Congress government will be established in Uttarakhand with full strength after the election results are declared. "Who will win and who will lose, it will be clear on March 10, but according to the trends we saw, there is a huge number of people asking for a change", added Arya.Yashpal Arya is contesting from Bajpur, one of the 29 constituencies in the Kumaon region He had won from Bajpur in 2017. —ANI