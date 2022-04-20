U'khand Police To Set Up Cyber Cells In All Districts

Dehradun: Perturbed over the increasing incidents of cyber crime, the Uttarakhand Police has decided to set up a cyber cell in every district. Orders have been issued to set up a cyber cell in the SSP's or SP's office in all districts to deal with cyber crimes, an official release quoted ADG (law and Order) Ashok Kumar as saying. The cyber cells in the plains such as in Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar will have one inspector, one sub-inspector, one head constable and two constables.

Those in the hills will comprise one sub-inspector and two contables each, it said, adding computer and cyber course training will be a must for appointment in these cells. Every cyber cell will deal with all cases registered under the IT Act across all police stations of a district.