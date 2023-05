Dehradun: A police personnel has accused in a murder case pertaining to 1997, kept his criminal record hidden and has been working for Uttarakhand Police for years. Speaking on the matter, DG Law and Order, Ashok Kumar said, "During the exams, he put up the false document that there is no case on him as such. It's been 23 years to this case now. He has been suspended.

He is a resident of Bareilly (UP). The probe began after we received a letter.

His punishment is pending till now."